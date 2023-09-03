Jubilee Metals Group (LON:JLP) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $8.09

Jubilee Metals Group PLC (LON:JLP – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 8.09 ($0.10) and traded as low as GBX 6.80 ($0.09). Jubilee Metals Group shares last traded at GBX 6.95 ($0.09), with a volume of 2,907,089 shares changing hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 17 ($0.21) price target on shares of Jubilee Metals Group in a report on Thursday, July 20th.

The company has a market cap of £190.43 million, a PE ratio of 695.00 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 7.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 8.09.

Jubilee Metals Group plc operates as a diversified metals recovery company. It operates through PGM and Chrome, Copper and Cobalt, and Other segments. The company explores for platinum group metals, such as platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, and osmium; and chrome, lead, zinc, vanadium, copper, and cobalt ores.

