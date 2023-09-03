MELD (MELD) Trading Down 1.8% Over Last Week

MELD (MELD) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 3rd. During the last seven days, MELD has traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar. One MELD token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0121 or 0.00000047 BTC on major exchanges. MELD has a market capitalization of $23.32 million and $1.20 million worth of MELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000898 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MELD Profile

MELD’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,921,968,321 tokens. MELD’s official Twitter account is @meld_defi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MELD is www.meld.com. The official message board for MELD is medium.com/meld-labs. The Reddit community for MELD is https://reddit.com/r/meld_labs/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

MELD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MELD (MELD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Cardano platform. MELD has a current supply of 4,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of MELD is 0.01220744 USD and is down -0.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $1,384,145.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meld.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MELD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MELD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MELD using one of the exchanges listed above.

