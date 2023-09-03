QUASA (QUA) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $137,731.30

QUASA (QUA) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 3rd. During the last week, QUASA has traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar. One QUASA token can now be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. QUASA has a market cap of $137,731.30 and $1,945.88 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About QUASA

QUASA is a token. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,932,273 tokens. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870.65 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00118797 USD and is down -0.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $2,378.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

