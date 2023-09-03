Kokoswap (KOKO) 1-Day Volume Hits $12,431.44

Kokoswap (KOKO) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 3rd. One Kokoswap token can now be bought for $0.32 or 0.00001236 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Kokoswap has a market capitalization of $82.62 million and approximately $12,431.44 worth of Kokoswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Kokoswap has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Kokoswap

Kokoswap’s genesis date was May 2nd, 2021. Kokoswap’s total supply is 330,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 257,812,500 tokens. Kokoswap’s official Twitter account is @kokoswap?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kokoswap’s official website is kokoswap.org. Kokoswap’s official message board is kokoswap.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Kokoswap

According to CryptoCompare, “KokoSwap is a platform designed to combines exciting and upcoming features of NFT trades and gaming with financial features of an exchange and staking. KokoSwap is a one-stop place for users to trade, invest, earn and play. Key features of the platform are NFTs, exchange, staking, fantasy & arcade gaming.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kokoswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kokoswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kokoswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

