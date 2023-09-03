Amgen (AMG) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $109.50 Million

Amgen (AMG) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 3rd. Over the last week, Amgen has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Amgen has a total market capitalization of $109.50 million and $89.84 worth of Amgen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Amgen token can now be purchased for about $0.52 or 0.00001767 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Amgen Token Profile

Amgen’s genesis date was March 14th, 2022. Amgen’s total supply is 99,000,000 tokens. Amgen’s official Twitter account is @theamgen and its Facebook page is accessible here. Amgen’s official website is theamgen.com.

Buying and Selling Amgen

According to CryptoCompare, “Amgen (AMG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Amgen has a current supply of 99,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Amgen is 0.51921206 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://theamgen.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amgen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Amgen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Amgen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

