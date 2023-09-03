MetisDAO Trading Down 4.9% Over Last Week (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 3rd. One MetisDAO token can now be bought for about $11.58 or 0.00044678 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, MetisDAO has traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. MetisDAO has a market cap of $51.73 million and $566,392.83 worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00007191 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00021014 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00017336 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00014965 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25,942.05 or 1.00072656 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000736 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002497 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000070 BTC.

MetisDAO Profile

MetisDAO (CRYPTO:METIS) is a token. It was first traded on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,466,403 tokens. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,466,402.68425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 11.51725134 USD and is up 0.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 124 active market(s) with $533,405.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

