Financial Analysis: Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) and Rural Funds Group (OTC:RFNDF)

Rural Funds Group (OTC:RFNDF – Get Free Report) and Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Rural Funds Group and Lamar Advertising’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Rural Funds Group alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rural Funds Group N/A N/A N/A Lamar Advertising 20.19% 34.91% 6.52%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Rural Funds Group and Lamar Advertising, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rural Funds Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Lamar Advertising 0 2 1 0 2.33

Valuation and Earnings

Lamar Advertising has a consensus price target of $108.67, indicating a potential upside of 18.79%. Given Lamar Advertising’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Lamar Advertising is more favorable than Rural Funds Group.

This table compares Rural Funds Group and Lamar Advertising’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rural Funds Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Lamar Advertising $2.08 billion 4.49 $438.65 million $4.11 22.26

Lamar Advertising has higher revenue and earnings than Rural Funds Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

79.8% of Lamar Advertising shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.9% of Lamar Advertising shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Lamar Advertising beats Rural Funds Group on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rural Funds Group

(Get Free Report)

Rural Funds Group is an agricultural Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) listed on the ASX under the code RFF. RFF owns a diversified portfolio of Australian agricultural assets which are leased predominantly to corporate agricultural operators. RFF targets distribution growth of 4% per annum by owning and improving farms that are leased to good counterparties. RFF is a stapled security, incorporating Rural Funds Trust (ARSN 112 951 578) and RF Active (ARSN 168 740 805).

About Lamar Advertising

(Get Free Report)

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in North America. It operates approximately 363,000 displays across the United States and Canada. It offers advertisers a range of billboard, interstate logo, transit, and airport advertising formats helping local businesses and national brands. The company was founded in 1902 and is based in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Receive News & Ratings for Rural Funds Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rural Funds Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.