Stanley Electric (STAEF) & Its Peers Head to Head Comparison

Stanley Electric (OTCMKTS:STAEF – Get Free Report) is one of 106 public companies in the “Auto Parts” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Stanley Electric to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Stanley Electric pays an annual dividend of $24.69 per share and has a dividend yield of 143.2%. Stanley Electric pays out 16.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Auto Parts” companies pay a dividend yield of 110.9% and pay out 29.6% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Stanley Electric is clearly a better dividend stock than its competitors, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

20.7% of Stanley Electric shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.7% of shares of all “Auto Parts” companies are owned by institutional investors. 29.6% of shares of all “Auto Parts” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stanley Electric N/A N/A N/A Stanley Electric Competitors -5.98% -13.06% 1.80%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Stanley Electric and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Stanley Electric and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stanley Electric 0 0 1 0 3.00 Stanley Electric Competitors 440 1720 2779 45 2.49

As a group, “Auto Parts” companies have a potential upside of 10.41%. Given Stanley Electric’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Stanley Electric has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Stanley Electric and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Stanley Electric N/A N/A 0.12 Stanley Electric Competitors $5.34 billion $132.99 million 169.61

Stanley Electric’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Stanley Electric. Stanley Electric is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Stanley Electric competitors beat Stanley Electric on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Stanley Electric

Stanley Electric Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufacture, sells, and import/export of automotive and other light bulbs in Japan and internationally. It offers automotive equipment, such as LED and headlamps; rear combination, turn signal, tail, stop, and fog lamps; sensors; automotive LED and light bulbs; electronic products; audio/air-conditioner panels; auto-leveling units; and other accessories and devices. The company provides electronic components, including ultraviolet (UV), visible light, and infrared LEDs; and optical sensors, liquid crystal display (LCD) devices, and UV cold cathode lamps, etc. In addition, it offers applied electronic products, such as LED lighting; operating panels; backlighting units for LCDs; flash units for smartphones, digital cameras, and medical health and industrial equipment; and sensors, etc. Further, the company offers measuring instruments, medical equipment, and other equipment, as well as develops and sells software. Stanley Electric Co., Ltd. was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

