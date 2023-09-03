Financial Analysis: Gibson Energy (GBNXF) vs. Its Peers

Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Get Free Report) is one of 53 public companies in the “Oil & Gas Midstream” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Gibson Energy to related companies based on the strength of its risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

50.6% of shares of all “Oil & Gas Midstream” companies are owned by institutional investors. 7.9% of shares of all “Oil & Gas Midstream” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Gibson Energy alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Gibson Energy and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gibson Energy 1 0 8 0 2.78 Gibson Energy Competitors 169 1558 2475 83 2.58

Risk & Volatility

Gibson Energy presently has a consensus price target of $22.75, indicating a potential upside of 50.96%. As a group, “Oil & Gas Midstream” companies have a potential upside of 13.97%. Given Gibson Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Gibson Energy is more favorable than its rivals.

Gibson Energy has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gibson Energy’s rivals have a beta of 1.19, suggesting that their average stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Gibson Energy pays an annual dividend of $1.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.6%. Gibson Energy pays out 81.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Oil & Gas Midstream” companies pay a dividend yield of 5.5% and pay out 45.4% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Gibson Energy and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gibson Energy 2.72% 45.88% 8.24% Gibson Energy Competitors 21.91% 76.06% 47.04%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Gibson Energy and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Gibson Energy $8.49 billion $171.72 million 10.69 Gibson Energy Competitors $8.86 billion $812.99 million 12.62

Gibson Energy’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Gibson Energy. Gibson Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Gibson Energy rivals beat Gibson Energy on 11 of the 15 factors compared.

Gibson Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gibson Energy Inc., a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility. The Marketing segment purchases, sells, stores, and optimizes hydrocarbon products, including crude oil, natural gas liquids, road asphalt, roofing flux, frac oils, light and heavy straight run distillates, vacuum gas oil, and an oil-based mud product. The company was formerly known as Gibson Energy Holdings ULC and changed its name to Gibson Energy Inc. in April 2011. Gibson Energy Inc. was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Gibson Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibson Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.