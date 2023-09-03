Financial Review: IMAX (IMAX) & Its Rivals

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) is one of 94 public companies in the “Entertainment” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare IMAX to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares IMAX and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IMAX 1.27% 2.46% 1.01% IMAX Competitors -10.99% -9.99% -1.16%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares IMAX and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio IMAX $300.80 million -$22.80 million 237.40 IMAX Competitors $2.78 billion $46.45 million 17.65

Volatility and Risk

IMAX’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than IMAX. IMAX is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

IMAX has a beta of 1.38, suggesting that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IMAX’s competitors have a beta of 1.41, suggesting that their average share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for IMAX and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IMAX 1 1 7 0 2.67 IMAX Competitors 294 1208 2859 36 2.60

IMAX currently has a consensus price target of $22.75, indicating a potential upside of 19.80%. As a group, “Entertainment” companies have a potential upside of 47.45%. Given IMAX’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe IMAX has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

75.2% of IMAX shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.1% of shares of all “Entertainment” companies are owned by institutional investors. 24.3% of IMAX shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 26.3% of shares of all “Entertainment” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

IMAX beats its competitors on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

IMAX Company Profile

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates through three segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; and Film Distribution and Post-Production. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies. It also offers preventative and emergency maintenance services to the IMAX network; film post-production services; and IMAX film and digital cameras to content creators. In addition, the company engages in the distribution of large-format documentary films to institutional theaters, as well as live performances and interactive events with artists and creators; after-market sales of IMAX System parts and 3D glasses; operation of IMAX theater; provision of management services to three other theaters, as well as production advice and technical assistance to documentary and Hollywood filmmakers; and rental of Company's proprietary 2D and 3D large-format film. The company markets its theater systems through a direct sales force and marketing staff to science and natural history museums, zoos, aquaria, and other educational and cultural centers, as well as theme parks, private home theaters, tourist destination sites, fairs, and expositions. It offers its services under the IMAX, IMAX 3D, Experience It In IMAX, The IMAX Experience, DMR, Filmed For IMAXTM, IMAX LiveTM, IMAX Enhanced, and SSIMWAVE. The company operates a network of IMAX systems comprising commercial multiplexes, commercial destinations, and institutional facilities in 87 countries and territories. IMAX Corporation was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

