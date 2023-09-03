Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) Shares Acquired by Dark Forest Capital Management LP

Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN – Free Report) by 910.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,272 shares during the quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Northwest Natural were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NWN. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Northwest Natural by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 10,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in Northwest Natural by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 38,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 2,991 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Northwest Natural by 11.5% in the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Northwest Natural by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Northwest Natural in the first quarter valued at approximately $283,000. 73.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Northwest Natural in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Northwest Natural from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Northwest Natural from $45.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Northwest Natural from $57.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.75.

Northwest Natural Price Performance

Northwest Natural stock opened at $38.92 on Friday. Northwest Natural Holding has a 12 month low of $38.88 and a 12 month high of $52.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.59.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.10. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 8.49%. The business had revenue of $237.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.65 million. Equities analysts predict that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Northwest Natural Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.31%.

Northwest Natural Company Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company operates Mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities and third-party marketers; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

Featured Articles

