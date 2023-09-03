Dark Forest Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 5,840 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Brinker International in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brinker International during the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brinker International during the first quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brinker International during the first quarter valued at $1,266,000.

Get Brinker International alerts:

Brinker International Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:EAT opened at $32.67 on Friday. Brinker International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.94 and a 1-year high of $42.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Brinker International ( NYSE:EAT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The restaurant operator reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.09. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 55.47% and a net margin of 2.48%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. Brinker International’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Brinker International, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

EAT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Brinker International from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Brinker International from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Brinker International from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Brinker International in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Brinker International in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.93.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on EAT

Brinker International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.