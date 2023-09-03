Dark Forest Capital Management LP Invests $220,000 in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Vector Group by 187.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vector Group in the 2nd quarter worth $90,000. Advisor Partners II LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vector Group in the 4th quarter worth $119,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vector Group by 45.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,165 shares during the period. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vector Group in the first quarter valued at about $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vector Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vector Group

In other Vector Group news, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.93, for a total transaction of $1,034,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 267,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,456,240.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vector Group Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE VGR opened at $11.00 on Friday. Vector Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $8.64 and a 52 week high of $14.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.06.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). Vector Group had a net margin of 11.09% and a negative return on equity of 21.19%. The company had revenue of $365.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.20 million. Equities research analysts expect that Vector Group Ltd. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vector Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.27%. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.21%.

Vector Group Company Profile

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes under the EAGLE 20's, Pyramid, Montego, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

