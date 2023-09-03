Dark Forest Capital Management LP Invests $219,000 in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,095 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FLR. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Fluor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Fluor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Fluor by 665.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Fluor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Fluor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Fluor alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FLR. Citigroup raised their price objective on Fluor from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Fluor from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. TheStreet raised Fluor from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Fluor in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Fluor from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.14.

Fluor Stock Performance

FLR stock opened at $35.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.25 and a beta of 2.28. Fluor Co. has a 1 year low of $23.37 and a 1 year high of $38.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.96.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Fluor had a positive return on equity of 15.03% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fluor Co. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Fluor Profile

(Free Report)

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.