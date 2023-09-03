Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) Shares Bought by Dark Forest Capital Management LP

Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Free Report) by 485.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,769 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Malibu Boats were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MBUU. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Malibu Boats in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,260,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 374.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 102,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,448,000 after buying an additional 80,654 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 6.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 798,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,099,000 after buying an additional 46,506 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 210,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,198,000 after buying an additional 46,252 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Malibu Boats in the second quarter worth about $2,392,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $74.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of Malibu Boats from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $64.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of Malibu Boats from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $69.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.86.

MBUU stock opened at $50.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.52. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.30 and a 52 week high of $65.45.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $372.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.79 million. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 31.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.35 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company provides performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

