Dark Forest Capital Management LP Takes Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 331 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concentric Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 29,871 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $19,164,000 after acquiring an additional 3,716 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 173,997 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $111,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $872.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $415.07 and a fifty-two week high of $923.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $873.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $743.38. The company has a market cap of $360.08 billion, a PE ratio of 27.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.10.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.43 by $0.11. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.06% and a return on equity of 74.58%. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be given a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AVGO shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $940.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $905.00 to $950.00 in a report on Friday. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $910.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $890.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $838.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total value of $1,318,187.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,332,135.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total value of $4,786,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,991,514.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total transaction of $1,318,187.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,332,135.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

