Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Bought by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. raised its stake in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 58.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,409 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 13,850 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Block were worth $2,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 1623 Capital LLC lifted its position in Block by 6.7% in the first quarter. 1623 Capital LLC now owns 49,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Block by 32.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 863,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,277,000 after purchasing an additional 209,248 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in Block by 175.0% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 37,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 24,080 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its stake in Block by 28.9% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,157,634 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,286,000 after purchasing an additional 259,265 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Block by 2.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,868,920 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,301,000 after purchasing an additional 47,147 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SQ. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Block in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Block from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Block in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Block from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Block in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.45.

In other news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 5,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.84, for a total value of $363,008.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 310,570 shares in the company, valued at $20,758,498.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Lawrence Henry Summers sold 3,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total value of $242,418.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,280 shares in the company, valued at $1,472,485.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 5,431 shares of Block stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.84, for a total value of $363,008.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 310,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,758,498.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,200 shares of company stock worth $2,310,864. 10.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:SQ opened at $58.17 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.20 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. Block, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.34 and a 1 year high of $89.97.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. Block had a negative return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 1.38%. Block’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Block, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

