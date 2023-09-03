Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) Shares Sold by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. cut its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 359,942 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,699 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $2,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BBVA. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 71.0% during the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,584 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 124.8% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 6,859 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,808 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 120.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,037 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 6,040 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. 2.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Friday, May 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.34.

BBVA stock opened at $7.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $46.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.32. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 52 week low of $4.32 and a 52 week high of $8.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 26.54% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; leasing, factoring, brokerage, and asset management services; and manages pension and investment funds.

