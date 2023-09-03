Ethic Inc. Purchases 6,560 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Ethic Inc. increased its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 48.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,560 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $2,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in M&T Bank by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 10,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 2.3% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 3.6% during the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 2,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. 82.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at M&T Bank

In other news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total transaction of $187,333.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,131,163.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.02, for a total transaction of $136,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $959,621.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,334 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total value of $187,333.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,131,163.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,876 shares of company stock worth $7,819,234. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

M&T Bank Price Performance

Shares of MTB stock opened at $125.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $131.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $20.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.81. M&T Bank Co. has a 12 month low of $109.36 and a 12 month high of $192.56.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.16 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 26.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.10 EPS. Research analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 16.46 EPS for the current year.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is currently 30.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MTB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson cut their price objective on M&T Bank from $138.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. StockNews.com cut M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on M&T Bank from $133.00 to $147.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.91.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

