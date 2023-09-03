Ethic Inc. Acquires 6,089 Shares of Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN)

Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 173,221 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,089 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Orange were worth $2,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ORAN. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Orange by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Orange by 162.2% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its stake in Orange by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 4,660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in Orange by 2,553.0% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 5,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 5,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Orange by 394.3% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,897 shares in the last quarter. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Orange alerts:

Orange Trading Up 0.2 %

ORAN opened at $11.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.37 and its 200 day moving average is $11.76. Orange S.A. has a 12-month low of $8.81 and a 12-month high of $13.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on ORAN shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Orange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Orange in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ORAN

About Orange

(Free Report)

Orange SA provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. The company operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Orange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.