Ethic Inc. Has $2.28 Million Stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Ethic Inc. raised its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 59.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 14,164 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $2,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Equity Residential by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 512,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,221,000 after buying an additional 143,469 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 17,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 0.6% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 1,058.8% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 37,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 34,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Equity Residential from $71.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Truist Financial increased their price target on Equity Residential from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Raymond James downgraded Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Equity Residential from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.53.

Equity Residential Stock Performance

EQR opened at $64.00 on Friday. Equity Residential has a 12-month low of $54.60 and a 12-month high of $77.92. The stock has a market cap of $24.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.96, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.85 and a 200-day moving average of $63.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Equity Residential Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th were given a $0.6625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 119.91%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.04, for a total value of $165,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 22,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,508,617.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 304 properties consisting of 80,212 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

