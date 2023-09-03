Ethic Inc. Raises Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 35.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,263 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $2,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth $450,560,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at $248,604,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 375,736 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $521,332,000 after buying an additional 149,115 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 94.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 161,573 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $224,181,000 after buying an additional 78,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,742.8% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 58,786 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $81,565,000 after buying an additional 55,596 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CMG shares. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $2,400.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,200.00 to $2,570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,350.00 to $2,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,310.00 to $2,230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,139.72.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,949.84, for a total transaction of $2,072,679.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,522,914.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,138.00, for a total transaction of $2,321,868.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,915,886. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,063 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,949.84, for a total transaction of $2,072,679.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,522,914.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,207 shares of company stock worth $6,434,541 in the last 90 days. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

Shares of CMG opened at $1,938.61 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,984.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,883.74. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,344.05 and a fifty-two week high of $2,175.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.48 billion, a PE ratio of 48.42, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.31.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $12.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.25 by $0.40. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 45.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 43.06 EPS for the current year.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

