Shanta Gold (LON:SHG) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $10.81

Shanta Gold Limited (LON:SHG – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 10.81 ($0.14) and traded as low as GBX 9.66 ($0.12). Shanta Gold shares last traded at GBX 10.03 ($0.13), with a volume of 3,039,763 shares traded.

Shanta Gold Stock Up 3.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06. The company has a market cap of £105.26 million, a PE ratio of -1,180.00 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 9.75 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 10.81.

Shanta Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Shanta Gold Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold in East Africa. It holds a 100% interest in the New Luika gold mine property located in Songwe district of Southwestern Tanzania. The company also owns the Singida gold mine located in the Ikungi region of Central Tanzania; and the West Kenya Project in Kenya.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Shanta Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shanta Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.