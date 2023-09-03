Aviva PLC Raises Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Aviva PLC increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 52.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 675,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 231,222 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned about 0.10% of Fifth Third Bancorp worth $18,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 124,100.0% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the period. 77.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ:FITB opened at $27.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.20. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $22.11 and a one year high of $38.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 22.66%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 37.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on FITB. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 21st. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

