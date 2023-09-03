Blair William & Co. IL Has $6.27 Million Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,688 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,465 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $6,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 104,751.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,654,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,977,523,000 after acquiring an additional 52,604,309 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,644.7% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,270,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,059,000 after acquiring an additional 6,177,351 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $135,502,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,992,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,316,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,057 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHD stock opened at $74.67 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $65.96 and a 52-week high of $79.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.82. The company has a market capitalization of $49.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

