Blair William & Co. IL Has $6.39 Million Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in MetLife were worth $6,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 17,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 179.7% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 540,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,957,000 after acquiring an additional 346,999 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 937.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 5,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 5,296 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 114.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the period. 88.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MetLife news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 9,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.18, for a total value of $593,323.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,905,168.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MET has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of MetLife from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of MetLife from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.40.

Get Our Latest Report on MetLife

MetLife Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE MET opened at $64.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.10. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.95 and a 12-month high of $77.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $16.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.91 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 17.42%. MetLife’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 7th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.93%.

MetLife Profile

(Free Report)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Further Reading

