Blair William & Co. IL Trims Stock Holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its stake in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,263 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.08% of Repligen worth $7,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in Repligen by 120.0% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Repligen by 79.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,493,551 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $251,454,000 after purchasing an additional 662,807 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Repligen by 35.3% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 911,368 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $153,438,000 after purchasing an additional 237,796 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Repligen by 10.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Repligen by 1.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 312,258 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,572,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RGEN. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Repligen from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Repligen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Repligen in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Repligen from $157.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Repligen in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.44.

Repligen Stock Performance

Repligen stock opened at $175.74 on Friday. Repligen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $134.64 and a fifty-two week high of $235.06. The company has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.62, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.84.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $159.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.93 million. Repligen had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 7.83%. Repligen’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Repligen

In other Repligen news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.38, for a total transaction of $145,673.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 83,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,351,532.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Repligen

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

Featured Stories

