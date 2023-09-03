Blair William & Co. IL Buys 1,057 Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,060 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $6,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 138,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 72.9% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 13,852 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 5,840 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,724 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 8.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,544,646 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $195,830,000 after buying an additional 203,818 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

CP has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Argus upgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, CSFB boosted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Kansas City currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.00.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock opened at $80.37 on Friday. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a fifty-two week low of $65.17 and a fifty-two week high of $85.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.75.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 41.92% and a return on equity of 8.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.1437 per share. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is 16.57%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

