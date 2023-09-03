Blair William & Co. IL Sells 141 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Blair William & Co. IL cut its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in McKesson were worth $7,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $390.00 to $427.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $430.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of McKesson in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on McKesson from $426.00 to $459.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of McKesson in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $452.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $1,388,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,885,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $1,388,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,885,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,938 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.60, for a total transaction of $1,664,198.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,488,738.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,934 shares of company stock valued at $7,942,947 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of McKesson stock opened at $412.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $418.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $387.00. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $331.75 and a 12 month high of $441.00.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $7.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.85 by $1.42. The company had revenue of $74.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.28 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 1.32% and a negative return on equity of 252.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.83 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 27.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.06%.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Articles

