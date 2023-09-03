Blair William & Co. IL Decreases Stock Holdings in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) by 32.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 86,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,920 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $7,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 1,615.0% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 186.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on AMN. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $114.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AMN Healthcare Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.17.

NYSE AMN opened at $87.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.67. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.15 and a fifty-two week high of $129.04.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $991.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.32 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 42.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Daphne E. Jones sold 1,000 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.57, for a total value of $109,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $854,536.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

