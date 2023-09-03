Blair William & Co. IL Increases Stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,712 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.40% of Invesco Water Resources ETF worth $7,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PHO. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 32.1% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter.

PHO opened at $57.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.34. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a one year low of $44.72 and a one year high of $58.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 0.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a $0.1161 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

