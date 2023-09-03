Aviva PLC Has $17.45 Million Stock Holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Aviva PLC grew its holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 56.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 240,086 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,492 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned 0.08% of Datadog worth $17,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DDOG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 25.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datadog in the first quarter valued at about $2,494,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 9.3% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 11.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 139,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,137,000 after acquiring an additional 14,658 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 20.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DDOG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Datadog from $134.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Datadog from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Datadog from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Datadog from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.45.

Datadog Stock Performance

Shares of DDOG opened at $97.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.76 billion, a PE ratio of -375.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1,581.88 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.63. Datadog, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.34 and a 12-month high of $118.02.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $509.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $501.55 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 4.66% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Matthew Jacobson sold 22,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total transaction of $2,100,275.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,658,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,570,864.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Matthew Jacobson sold 22,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total transaction of $2,100,275.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,658,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,570,864.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Amit Agarwal sold 124,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total value of $11,178,600.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 269,141 shares in the company, valued at $24,263,061.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,144,962 shares of company stock worth $109,526,963 in the last quarter. 14.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

