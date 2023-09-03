General Motors (NYSE:GM) Stock Position Decreased by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lessened its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 13.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 424,115 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 68,135 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $15,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GM. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in General Motors by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 44,909 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 12,560 shares during the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in General Motors by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,922 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in General Motors by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,012,495 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $37,138,000 after purchasing an additional 9,428 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its position in General Motors by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,551,567 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $91,831,000 after purchasing an additional 94,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 44.3% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 354,078 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,988,000 after acquiring an additional 108,752 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Motors

In other General Motors news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 9,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $381,300.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 282,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,601,893. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of General Motors to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.25.

General Motors Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $33.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $46.15 billion, a PE ratio of 4.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.37. General Motors has a 52 week low of $31.10 and a 52 week high of $43.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.97.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $44.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.13 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that General Motors will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.03%.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

