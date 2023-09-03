Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $181.62 Million Stake in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,434,123 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 237,017 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Adient were worth $181,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adient in the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Adient by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 77,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after purchasing an additional 24,213 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Adient by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after buying an additional 3,493 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adient by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,748,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,197,000 after buying an additional 167,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Adient in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,433,000. Institutional investors own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADNT stock opened at $40.44 on Friday. Adient plc has a 12-month low of $27.74 and a 12-month high of $47.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.47 and a 200-day moving average of $39.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.42 and a beta of 2.81.

Adient ( NYSE:ADNT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.59. Adient had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Adient plc will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adient news, EVP James Conklin sold 909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $40,905.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $810,945. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ADNT shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Adient in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Adient from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Adient from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Adient from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Adient from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adient currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.63.

Adient plc, an investment holding company, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

