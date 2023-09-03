Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Stake in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,294,385 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.19% of Lear worth $180,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lear by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Lear by 45.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 576 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lear by 43.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 612 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lear in the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Lear by 135.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 680 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lear

In other news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 16,740 shares of Lear stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total value of $2,390,472.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 16,740 shares of Lear stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total value of $2,390,472.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Frank C. Orsini sold 12,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.40, for a total transaction of $1,916,392.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,213,518.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,132 shares of company stock worth $6,321,732 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on LEA. BNP Paribas raised Lear from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lear in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Lear from $182.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Lear from $137.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Lear from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.64.

Lear Price Performance

LEA opened at $145.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $147.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.67. Lear Co. has a 12-month low of $114.67 and a 12-month high of $157.90.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 2.32%. Lear’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Lear Co. will post 11.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lear Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.16%.

About Lear

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

