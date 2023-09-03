Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Holdings Decreased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its position in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,358,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,177 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $179,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHR. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 5,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Whirlpool by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,720,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Whirlpool by 7.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 181,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,969,000 after acquiring an additional 12,333 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Whirlpool by 777.4% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 181.6% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,657,000 after purchasing an additional 25,788 shares during the last quarter. 90.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Whirlpool in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $90.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $118.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.00.

Whirlpool Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of WHR stock opened at $141.95 on Friday. Whirlpool Co. has a 1 year low of $124.10 and a 1 year high of $163.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of -4.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $144.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. Whirlpool had a negative net margin of 8.13% and a positive return on equity of 29.70%. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 16.47 EPS for the current year.

Whirlpool Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be issued a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -24.59%.

Insider Activity at Whirlpool

In other Whirlpool news, CFO James W. Peters sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.12, for a total value of $858,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,764 shares in the company, valued at $5,834,143.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.18, for a total transaction of $2,863,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,842,313.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO James W. Peters sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.12, for a total transaction of $858,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,764 shares in the company, valued at $5,834,143.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

