Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $193.69 Million Position in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) by 16.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,064,735 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 778,684 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $193,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Matador Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,003,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 106.7% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,147 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 8,853 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Matador Resources by 1.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,355,307 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $64,580,000 after acquiring an additional 14,105 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Matador Resources by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 34,232 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 15,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. 87.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Matador Resources Price Performance

Shares of MTDR opened at $64.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 3.54. Matador Resources has a twelve month low of $42.04 and a twelve month high of $73.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Matador Resources Announces Dividend

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The energy company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $638.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.91 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 27.40% and a net margin of 33.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.47 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho upgraded Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Matador Resources from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.89.

Matador Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Featured Articles

