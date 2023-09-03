Kubient (KBNT) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Kubient (NASDAQ:KBNT – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 4th.

Kubient Stock Performance

NASDAQ KBNT opened at $0.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.11, a current ratio of 7.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Kubient has a twelve month low of $0.33 and a twelve month high of $1.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.64. The firm has a market cap of $6.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 2.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kubient by 255.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 97,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 70,142 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Kubient by 269.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 43,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 31,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new stake in Kubient in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. 18.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kubient

Kubient, Inc develops a cloud-based software platform for digital advertising industry. It develops Audience Marketplace, a platform for real-time trading of digital, programmatic advertising. The company's platform allows advertisers and publishers the ability to use machine learning during programmatic advertising inventory auction.

