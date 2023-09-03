Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Stock Position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,224,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,026 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.56% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $178,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 61.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 44.8% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Performance

Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock opened at $175.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of 27.63 and a beta of 1.30. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 52 week low of $123.00 and a 52 week high of $188.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($1.70). Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 7.05%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.48 earnings per share. Jones Lang LaSalle’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 10.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on JLL shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $239.00 to $222.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jones Lang LaSalle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.33.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, tenant representation, property management, advisory, and consulting services; and capital market services, such as equity and debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

