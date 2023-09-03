Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 44,897 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,723,705 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 44,897 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.35% of Textron worth $192,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TXT. Tradewinds LLC. bought a new stake in Textron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Textron during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in Textron in the first quarter worth $70,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in Textron in the fourth quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in Textron by 9.4% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director R Kerry Clark sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total transaction of $376,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,870 shares in the company, valued at $1,044,827.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TXT opened at $78.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.66 and a 200 day moving average of $69.48. Textron Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.03 and a 52 week high of $80.10.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. Textron had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.84%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TXT shares. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Textron from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Textron from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Textron from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Textron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

