Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 38,577 Shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,381,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,577 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.08% of Regal Rexnord worth $194,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRX. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord by 115.5% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord in the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Regal Rexnord by 945.0% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RRX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Regal Rexnord in a research report on Friday, August 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $184.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regal Rexnord currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.40.

Regal Rexnord Stock Performance

NYSE RRX opened at $164.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Regal Rexnord Co. has a twelve month low of $111.84 and a twelve month high of $166.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $154.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.19. The firm has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.08.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.12. Regal Rexnord had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 4.45%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 10.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regal Rexnord Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Regal Rexnord’s payout ratio is currently 37.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regal Rexnord

In related news, VP John Avampato sold 8,427 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.83, for a total transaction of $1,279,471.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,966,653.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Regal Rexnord Profile

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates in four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

Further Reading

