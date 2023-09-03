Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,007,041 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 69,733 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.53% of L3Harris Technologies worth $197,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LHX. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 14,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $177.26 on Friday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.55 and a fifty-two week high of $255.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $33.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $189.62 and a 200 day moving average of $193.62.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 108.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LHX has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $162.00 to $164.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $202.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America cut their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $239.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Friday, August 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.07.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

