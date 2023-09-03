Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 159,687 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 20.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 620,815 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 159,687 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.24% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $195,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VRTX. Norges Bank bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $707,950,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 410.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,451,874 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,674 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,517,548 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,368,554,000 after buying an additional 689,965 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 232.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 933,179 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $262,961,000 after buying an additional 652,321 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,578,444 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $744,603,000 after buying an additional 640,899 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.8 %
NASDAQ VRTX opened at $351.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $349.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $331.66. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $276.57 and a one year high of $367.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 4.14. The company has a market capitalization of $90.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.51.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $887,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,637 shares in the company, valued at $17,266,135. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 242 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.51, for a total transaction of $83,613.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,515,406.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $887,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,266,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,486 shares of company stock worth $10,787,705. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VRTX. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $375.00 to $379.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $340.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $366.92.
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.
