Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 119,661 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,338,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 119,661 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $198,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Czech National Bank grew its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.6% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 45,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 20,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 11,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 5.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IPG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup cut their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

Interpublic Group of Companies Price Performance

Shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $32.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.28. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.14 and a 12 month high of $40.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 8.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.45%.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

(Free Report)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.