Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,360,145 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,644 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.65% of Zimmer Biomet worth $175,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter valued at $111,000. United Bank raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 11,072 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 153.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,803 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 5,942 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 0.4% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 30,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,918,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 11.2% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 41,816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,348,000 after buying an additional 4,224 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ZBH. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, BTIG Research raised Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.16.

Zimmer Biomet Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ZBH opened at $119.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $132.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $24.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.56, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.01. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.60 and a 12 month high of $149.25.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.82. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 7.03%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.83%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Sreelakshmi Kolli acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $120.37 per share, for a total transaction of $120,370.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,370. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Sreelakshmi Kolli purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $120.37 per share, for a total transaction of $120,370.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,370. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael W. Michelson bought 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $115.50 per share, for a total transaction of $150,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,385 shares in the company, valued at $390,967.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 5,300 shares of company stock worth $619,090. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

