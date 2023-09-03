P3 Health Partners (PIII) and Its Peers Critical Comparison

P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII – Get Free Report) is one of 32 publicly-traded companies in the “Health services” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare P3 Health Partners to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.
Profitability
This table compares P3 Health Partners and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|P3 Health Partners
|-10.92%
|-2,471.27%
|33.63%
|P3 Health Partners Competitors
|-163.10%
|-230.92%
|-18.53%
Valuation & Earnings
This table compares P3 Health Partners and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|P3 Health Partners
|$1.14 billion
|-$270.13 million
|0.00
|P3 Health Partners Competitors
|$1.69 billion
|-$102.87 million
|22.81
Risk & Volatility
P3 Health Partners has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, P3 Health Partners’ competitors have a beta of 1.50, suggesting that their average stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for P3 Health Partners and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|P3 Health Partners
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2.50
|P3 Health Partners Competitors
|10
|158
|310
|0
|2.63
P3 Health Partners presently has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 135.85%. As a group, “Health services” companies have a potential upside of 109.03%. Given P3 Health Partners’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe P3 Health Partners is more favorable than its competitors.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
23.6% of P3 Health Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.9% of shares of all “Health services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 17.1% of P3 Health Partners shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 22.9% of shares of all “Health services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.
Summary
P3 Health Partners competitors beat P3 Health Partners on 9 of the 12 factors compared.
P3 Health Partners Company Profile
P3 Health Partners Inc., a patient-centered and physician-led population health management company, provides superior care services in the United States. It operates clinics and wellness centers. The company is based in Henderson, Nevada.
