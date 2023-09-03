United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Receives $32.71 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.71.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on United Natural Foods in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get United Natural Foods alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on UNFI

United Natural Foods Trading Down 1.1 %

United Natural Foods stock opened at $19.90 on Friday. United Natural Foods has a 12 month low of $19.36 and a 12 month high of $47.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.11). United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 0.43%. The business had revenue of $7.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Natural Foods will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Natural Foods

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,311,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in United Natural Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,377,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in United Natural Foods by 97,966.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 981,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,191,000 after purchasing an additional 980,644 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in United Natural Foods by 211.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 916,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,915,000 after purchasing an additional 622,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in United Natural Foods by 8.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,135,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,064,000 after purchasing an additional 567,961 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

About United Natural Foods

(Get Free Report

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.