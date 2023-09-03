DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $138.50.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of DexCom in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of DexCom from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on DexCom from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on DexCom in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on DexCom from $134.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th.

DexCom Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $101.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $120.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.95. DexCom has a fifty-two week low of $78.94 and a fifty-two week high of $139.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical device company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $871.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $841.16 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 11.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. Analysts expect that DexCom will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 1,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.38, for a total transaction of $192,476.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,867 shares in the company, valued at $7,605,857.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other DexCom news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 1,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.38, for a total transaction of $192,476.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,867 shares in the company, valued at $7,605,857.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 5,031 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $684,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 126,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,249,016. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,458 shares of company stock worth $1,448,309. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of DexCom

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DXCM. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in DexCom during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of DexCom by 684.4% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 251 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DexCom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DexCom during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 4,814.3% in the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices for specific and permitted use cases, including non-medical device applications, medical device data analysis, integrated continuous glucose monitoring systems (iCGM) secondary display alarms, active patient monitoring, and treatment decisions; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

