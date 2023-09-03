Brokerages Set Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Target Price at $462.50

Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $462.50.

A number of analysts recently commented on SNPS shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Synopsys from $491.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Synopsys from $445.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Synopsys from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Synopsys from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th.

Shares of SNPS opened at $460.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $441.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $407.73. Synopsys has a twelve month low of $267.00 and a twelve month high of $468.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.03 billion, a PE ratio of 69.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.13.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.14. Synopsys had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 18.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Synopsys will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,507 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total transaction of $1,139,055.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,697 shares in the company, valued at $11,221,081.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Geus Aart De sold 40,839 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.18, for a total transaction of $17,486,443.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,421 shares in the company, valued at $40,429,183.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total value of $1,139,055.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,697 shares in the company, valued at $11,221,081.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 132,603 shares of company stock worth $58,492,285. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. 84.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

