Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.36.

Several brokerages have commented on ICPT. Needham & Company LLC cut Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. B. Riley lowered their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 4.0 %

ICPT stock opened at $11.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $470.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.26. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $8.82 and a fifty-two week high of $21.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.66.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.42. Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 189.98% and a net margin of 68.07%. The company had revenue of $83.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.68) EPS. Intercept Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intercept Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,453 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 164,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,672,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,183 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,019 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intercept Pharmaceuticals

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company markets Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

